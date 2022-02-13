Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FINGF. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.30.
Shares of FINGF stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Finning International has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $32.23.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
