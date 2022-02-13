Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FINGF. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Finning International has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

