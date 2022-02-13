Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin Sells 3,333 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allison Mnookin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,266,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Bill.com by 159,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

