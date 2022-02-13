Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Insider Sells 28,432 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 212,868 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

