Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ITRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.