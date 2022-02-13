Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Americas Silver by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

