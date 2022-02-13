DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.25.

Shares of DITHF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

