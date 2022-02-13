Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $66.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.95.
Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
