ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

