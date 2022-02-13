BTIG Research Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $116.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.07.

NYSE APP opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,741,293 shares of company stock valued at $706,355,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

