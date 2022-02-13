Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 84.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

MTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

