Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 89.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Star Senior Living by 61.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

