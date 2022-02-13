Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,046 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

