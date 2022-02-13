Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of VVI opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $761.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. Viad has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $52.72.
About Viad
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
