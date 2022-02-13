Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $978.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.61.

NYSE SHOP opened at $854.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,377.14. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.2% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

