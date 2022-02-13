Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.16.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.68. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,589,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.