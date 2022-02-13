Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $18.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 141,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.