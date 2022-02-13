Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $18.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.
