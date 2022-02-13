CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

