Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 794,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

