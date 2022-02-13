Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRC. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 151,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC opened at $7.77 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

