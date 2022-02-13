Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 8,115 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.5% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $49.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

