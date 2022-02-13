Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stock Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,913 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

CCU stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

