American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 13,735 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 141,197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 201,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of OR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

