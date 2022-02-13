Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 964,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,779,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 779,455 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,204,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 204,394 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 397,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 163,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCOA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

