Citigroup Inc. Has $523,000 Stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

AVROBIO stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

