Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,192 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,730,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

XAR opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.04. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

