Citigroup Inc. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Katapult in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 957,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

KPLT stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

