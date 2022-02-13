Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.69 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.35.

