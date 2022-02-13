Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.