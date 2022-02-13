Citigroup Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Model N by 111.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $25.56 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

