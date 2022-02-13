Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.95) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Investec started coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.04) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.19) to GBX 2,897 ($39.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.77) to GBX 2,650 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,343.67.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $65.83 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

