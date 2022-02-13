Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. Moncler has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

