Barclays Trims Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Target Price to €177.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €195.00 ($224.14) to €177.00 ($203.45) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($214.94) to €179.00 ($205.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $145.10 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $127.55 and a 52 week high of $196.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.44.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

