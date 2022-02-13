Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 136,530 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FNKO stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Funko by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

