Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.72. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

