Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases 401,589 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 401,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.84 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,140,914.35 ($809,159.11).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Raphael Lamm purchased 473,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.87 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,358,599.63 ($963,545.83).

On Friday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 238,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$645,051.03 ($457,483.00).

On Monday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm purchased 241,297 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,775.62 ($466,507.53).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.