Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases 401,589 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 401,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.84 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,140,914.35 ($809,159.11).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Raphael Lamm purchased 473,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.87 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,358,599.63 ($963,545.83).
- On Friday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 238,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$645,051.03 ($457,483.00).
- On Monday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm purchased 241,297 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,775.62 ($466,507.53).
