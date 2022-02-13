DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 35,000 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $994,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DV stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,243,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.