DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 35,000 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $994,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,243,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

