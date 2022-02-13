Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.39) to €26.40 ($30.34) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.81.

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

