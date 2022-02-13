RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 36.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 23.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

