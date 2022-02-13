Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGFY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signify Health by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.