Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAC stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $151.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

