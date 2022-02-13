Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

WTBA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

