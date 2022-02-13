ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ObsEva by 231.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva SA has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

