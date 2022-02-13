Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 146.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth $600,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

