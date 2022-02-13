Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $686.65 million, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

