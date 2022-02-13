Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

