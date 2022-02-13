Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 195.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ALBO stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.24. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.