Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.