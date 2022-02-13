Barclays PLC Has $226,000 Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

