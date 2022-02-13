Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 386.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Accuray by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 74,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Accuray by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accuray by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $360.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other Accuray news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

