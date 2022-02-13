Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

